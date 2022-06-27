Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Claas offering two new track widths for Axion Terra Trac tractors

June 27 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of a kind: Claas' Axion Terra Trac is the world's only full-suspension half-track tractor.

Two new track widths have increased the versatility of Claas' high horsepower Axion Terra Trac tractors.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.