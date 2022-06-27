Two new track widths have increased the versatility of Claas' high horsepower Axion Terra Trac tractors.
In addition to the existing 635mm (25 inch) and 735mm (29 inch) widths, the crawler tracks are now available in 457mm (18 inch) and 890mm (35 inch) widths.
Introduced in 2019, Axion Terra Trac is the world's only full-suspension half-track tractor.
Claas Harvest Centre high horsepower tractors product manager James Harrison said the new narrow and super wide profiles will make the Axion Terra Trac even more versatile.
"The narrow tracks are ideal for row crops, while the wider width delivers even better traction and flotation in heavy operating conditions or delicate pastures," Mr Harrison said.
"These additions mean Axion Terra Trac is equally at home spreading, mowing or hauling chaser bins as it is performing heavy draught work, such as cultivation and seeding.
"The tracks can also be fitted on a three-metre spacing for use in controlled traffic farming systems."
More than 35,000 Terra Trac units have been manufactured by Claas Industrietechnik in Paderborn, Germany, since 1997.
The Axion 960 Terra Trac (332kw/445hp) and Axion 930 Terra Trac (265kw/355hp) are based on the same platform as the popular Axion 900 series, but are fitted with fifth-generation crawler units on the rear axle.
Mr Harrison said this concept provided the best of both worlds.
"You've got the improved traction and reduced soil compaction from the tracks, while the front wheels make it easy to steer, just like a conventional tractor," he said.
Claas claims the technology delivers 15 per cent more traction, 35pc more footprint and up to 50pc less ground pressure compared to a wheeled tractor.
Each friction drive unit comprises an oversized drive wheel, two roller wheels, an idler wheel and an automatic tensioning cylinder.
"Compared to the Terra Trac units on the Lexion and Jaguar, the drive wheel has been increased to increase power transfer, while the transmission has been strengthened to transit the higher torque needed for draught work," Mr Harrison said.
"Likewise, the rear axle and the fuel tank have been modified to accommodate the crawler units."
The drive and idler wheels are designed to be self-cleaning and to reduce the build-up of heat.
The two rollers are independently suspended and have up to 120mm of travel.
In addition, each assembly can pivot up to 23 degrees longitudinally.
"Combined with the long wheelbase, this design ensures each track remains in full contact with the ground in all operating conditions," Mr Harrison said.
"Between the front axle suspension, four-point cab suspension and the suspended Terra Trac unit, this is arguably the most comfortable tractor on the market."
