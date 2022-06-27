Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Goulburn River trade rules to become permanent from July 1

June 27 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW RULES: There'll be new trade rules for the Goulburn River from July 1.

The Victorian state government has announced new permanent trade and operating rules for the Goulburn to Murray River trade, to keep flows lower over summer and autumn, while guarding against irrigators' delivery risk.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.