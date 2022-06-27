Farm Online
Home/Politics

Labor promised to fix Australia's big water problem - these 6 things must top the to-do list

By Stuart Khan
June 27 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor promised to fix Australia's big water problem. These 6 things must top the to-do list

During the federal election campaign, Labor promised to future-proof Australia's water resources. Now, new Water Minister Tanya Plibersek must deliver on the policy - one vital to securing Australia's future.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.