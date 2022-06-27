Annual crop, grazing farmland index returns hit 39pc

Farm Online
Farmland index returns average 14.6pc, but cropland leaps to 39pc

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
June 27 2022 - 10:00pm
Annualised returns for investors with cropping and grazing farmland have leapt to almost 40 per cent on the back of the past year's bumper harvests, big grain and meat prices and soaring property values.

Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

