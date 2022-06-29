Questions hang over beef and lamb airfreight

Beef made up about 28 per cent of those shipments (29,540 tonnes). Lamb and mutton was the big user at over 58pc (62,223 tonnes) while pork shipments, mainly to take advantage of the unique opportunity to supply the fresh meat markets of Singapore, made up 10pc. Interestingly pork shipments have continued to grow over the period since the pandemic, now making up more than 20pc of shipments by volume while beef and lamb have borne the brunt of the reduced airfreight capacity with lamb shipments down by over 50pc.