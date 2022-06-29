Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Lamb exports reach highest level in three years

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
June 29 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STUD: Peter and Liz Russell, Tullamore Park Texels, Donald, sold this pen of 154 Border Leicester/Merino-cross ewes at Wycheproof for $282.

Recent figures from MLA revealed Australia's lamb exports in May were at their highest level in three years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.