Banana freckle outbreak worsens, experts consider national response plan

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 29 2022 - 6:00am
THEN IT WAS 10: The numbers of confirmed cases of banana freckle have risen sharply as the surveillance operations continues.

There are now 10 confirmed cases of banana freckle in the Northern Territory outbreak.

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

