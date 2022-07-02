Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Claas adds Terranimo function to reduce soil compaction its Cemos for Tractors system

July 2 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New feature: Claas has added the Terranimo function to its Cemos for Tractors machine optimisation system.

A new tool to help prevent soil compaction has been incorporated into Claas' Cemos for Tractors machine optimisation system.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.