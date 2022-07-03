Farm Online
ACCC's Scamwatch received 104 reports mentioning tractors in first half of 2022

Melody Labinsky
Melody Labinsky
July 3 2022 - 11:00pm
Be aware: Machinery listings on bigred-tractors.com, adviceequipment.com and ardeefarms.com are scams.

An influx of cash thanks to high commodity prices and strong seasonal conditions has farmers opening their cheque books to invest in new and used machinery.

