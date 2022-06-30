Home improvement: 5 quick fixes to update your interior aesthetic

Whether you're pursuing a completely minimalist space or looking to completely reinvigorate your space to more closely reflect your current tastes, it can feel like a somewhat overwhelming task initially.



Where do you even start? Is it better to completely scrap your home design and start from scratch? You'll be happy to hear that the answer is no.

Updating your home doesn't have to be a timely and expensive process. It can be fun and creative, much like some may want their home to be. Follow us as we explore a few simple tips to transform your interior into a space that reflects your current style.

Operation bathroom

Our bathrooms can be much like our hands: the first place to show ageing. A classic '70s style bathroom, whilst charming, could do with a slight facelift to better reflect your current aesthetic interests.



And whilst this may seem like an expensive task to undertake, it really doesn't have to be. With a few simple fixes, your bathroom will be transported into the 21st century.

Firstly, start with something simple and easy to switch up, such as shower curtains. This bathroom staple can easily be changed to reflect your current tastes, or alternatively, to inject some colour into a clean and neutral space. They're a fun way to update your bathroom without any need for major renovations.

Next, it's time to check out your finishes, the parts of your bathroom that you no doubt overlook on a daily basis, but have the potential to really transform the feel of your space. Switch up older faucets and fixtures for something a little more modern.



There is a wide variety available on the market to cater to virtually any style preference. Whilst you're finalising these finishes, why not switch up the accessories that have made up your bathroom basin for the last several years?



Use this as an opportunity to inject some fun and vibrancy back into your bathroom space. Opt for a punchy jewel tone vase, and a coloured cup to house your toothbrush.

If you're itching to pull out your DIY alter ego, redoing your bathroom is the tip for you. The sign of an ageing bathroom is old grout, whilst it isn't immediately noticeable when you pay closer attention, it can really lower the tone of the room, ageing it unnecessarily. So get out that grout pen and get to work producing a more polished-looking space.

It's all in the accessories

Interior style and sartorial style go hand in hand, the two have very similar overlapping principles, and one of these is that to make or break your look, it's all in the accessories. Much like a great handbag and the right jewellery can turn a simple outfit into a fashion-forward masterpiece, the right interior accessories can turn a bare-bones bedroom into a lesson in proper home design.

A great way to not feel as though you're needlessly making purchases is to find items that marry function and fashion. A great example of this is a new clock.



Clocks are a necessity in every home, so why not make them chic as well? A quick search online will reveal that there are wall clocks to suit every design style, from minimalism to art deco. Your clock not only provides you with very necessary functionality but also acts as a stand-alone design piece, it's a win-win.

If you're wanting to incorporate a thing of beauty that reveals another thing of beauty, then it's time to update your mirror. A floor-length mirror gives the illusion of more space inside your home, whilst also providing the extremely necessary function of helping you to assess your chosen outfit for the day.

When you're young you spend your time trading cards, or small toys, in a bid to accumulate an impressive collection. When you grow up, these collections are still ever present, it's just the toys have been replaced with other worthwhile pieces, such as art. With this in mind, beautiful art will not only reflect your tastes but also put a unique spin on the appearance of your home.



Art pieces needn't be overwhelmingly expensive, with fun or perhaps meaningful prints from local designers being a popular choice for a unique artwork that holds high value. Grow your artwork collection by slowly filling your walls with bold splashes of colour, or, interesting visuals for a modernised interior style that reflects your current tastes.

Slap on a fresh coat of paint

If even after grouting if you're itching for a project, then why not undertake the task of repainting your home? No matter which colour you opt for, be it a simple white repaint, or attention-grabbing jewel tone, it will make a difference to your space feel and overall appearance.

When repainting your walls to be a fresh, bright white, you are ridding them of old cracks and imperfections and instead, very literally creating a blank canvas. The fresh redo will give a minimalist and expensive look to the home, and whether you choose to follow this style, or use it as a fresh page on which to throw your maximalist style over, is up to you.

If you choose to go for a bolder shade that is completely unique to you, you're instantly improving your home with one simple step. The bold tone reflects your tastes in a very transparent way and makes an obvious change from a blank slate to your home.

Look into lighting

Picture this, you're nestled into the corner of the couch, the television abuzz with your favourite television show or movie, and the warm, golden glow of your floor lamp gently illuminates the surrounding area, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere, this is the power that good lighting has.



Rid your home of the harsh and clinical white lighting that reminds you of a trip to the dentist or an unpleasant trip to the shopping centre change rooms, and instead make the switch to a softer, warmer bulb.

Overhead lighting is not the only change you can make to improve the lighting within your house. Opt for a variety of stylish floor or table lamps, to softly diffuse the illumination throughout your space.

Get tidying

A simple tip that will transform your space to a sometimes unrecognisable degree, is to simply tidy up. This costs no money and yet can make a world of difference in both the comfort and overall style of your home. Instead of a cluttered and messy space, you'll find a more neutral and minimalist look that pulls focus.

Cleaning up doesn't simply mean putting things away. It can be a chance to examine the pieces within your home and decide what is worth keeping and what isn't. Alternatively, you can also take notice of any particular styles that seem to keep reappearing, this helps to solidify what your tastes are and stops you from making unnecessary purchases in the future.