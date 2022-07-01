Farm Online
Small(ish) yet perfectly-formed farm

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
Updated July 5 2022 - 7:31am, first published July 1 2022 - 6:02am
An easy drive from Wangaratta, Myrtleford or Beechworth with fertile red gum flats, a nice house and a very manageable set up, the 55-hectare Weeroona is the perfect retreat for a professional or farmer not-quite-ready to retire.

