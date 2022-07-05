Will Labor commit to the last govt's $7.4-billion dam plan?

LABOR will review the $7.4 billion of water infrastructure promised by the previous government, but the Nationals say baulking at the cost of the nation building projects would only make them more expensive.
Water Minister Tanya Plibersek, who will oversee dam funding after it was shifted from infrastructure to the water portfolio, said she would carefully consider all the funding announcements.
"The government is committed to improving water security for all Australians - particularly for those in our regions," Ms Plibersek said.
"There is no doubt that some new dams will be part of that picture - but they are not the only option.
"I'm confident we can deliver smart solutions that secure our water supplies, are economically responsible and still protect our unique environment and cultural heritage."
The Coalition election commitments including Hells Gate Dam ($5.4b), Paradise Dam ($600m), Urannah Dam ($483m) and Emu Swamp Dam ($126.5m) in Queensland, Dungowan Dam ($433m) in NSW and the NT's Manton Dam ($300m).
Nationals leader David Littleproud said maintaining dam funding would be Labor's opportunity to allay the fears of regional voters sceptical of the party's historic commitment to the bush.
"The Treasurer [Jim Chalmers] was in the Lockyer Valley telling farmers this Labor government is going to govern for all Australians, not just those that they traditionally looked after in the metropolitans," Mr Littleproud said.
"That's nothing more than platitudes unless they cut a check and tell the states to get on with the job.
"It's in the budget... [Mr Chalmers] can simply say it's done. That would be a very strong signal to regional and rural Australia that Labor have mended their ways, and they do understand investment in regional Australia is not a charity, it is actually return on investment to the Australia taxpayer."
Former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce, who secured the funding in exchange for the party's support of the Coalition's climate policy, said dams grew into their business cases and supported new industries.
"There's never been a dam built in our nation that we said later on 'we better pull down, it's not being used', They only said later on is 'why didn't we make it bigger?'," Mr Joyce said.
"When Beardmore Dam near St George was built it was for fat lamb production, and it was dubious at the time it would even work for that. It's now used for the production of cotton.
"Dungowan Dam is not for cotton or fat lambs, it's for growing industry. They're sitting back saying 'we'll come if there is water security'. Some of those industries are worth more than the cost of the dam, such as Baiada and the poultry processing industry."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
