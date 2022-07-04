Orders for the Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series have been suspended indefinitely in Japan as the manufacturer struggles to keep pace with demand.
It is not yet known if this will impact customers here in Australia.
Australian Community Media contacted Toyota Australia to determine if it would also be suspending orders but the question was not answered.
All LandCruiser 300 and 70 Series models sold in Australia, as well as the LandCruiser Prado, are manufactured in Japan.
According to a statement on Toyota Japan's website the orders received greatly exceed the company's production capacity.
"LandCruiser has been very well received not only in Japan but also in other countries around the world, and we have received orders that greatly exceed our production capacity, so we are currently suspending orders," the statement reads.
"Regarding the resumption of orders, we will inform you again based on the future production situation.
"We apologise for the inconvenience, and thank you for your understanding."
Two months ago Toyota Australia closed the order books for its top tier HiLux models, the Rogue and Rugged X.
No updates have been provided as to when orders will resume on these vehicles.
A Toyota Australia spokesperson said demand for new vehicles was at unprecedented levels.
"In Australia, to support the strong demand, Toyota Australia has been continuing to working closely with our global production teams to secure as many vehicles for our market as possible, and minimise any impact," the spokesperson said.
"Wait times will vary depending on the model, variant and specification requirements of each customer.
"Due to the ever evolving nature of this situation Toyota dealers are best placed to continue to provide updates to our customers on delivery timeframes for individual orders."
