Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series orders suspended indefinitely in Japan

By Melody Labinsky
July 4 2022 - 5:00am
Manufacturing delays: Orders have greatly exceeded Toyota's production capacity and the company has suspended bookings for the LandCruiser 300 Series in Japan.

Orders for the Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series have been suspended indefinitely in Japan as the manufacturer struggles to keep pace with demand.

