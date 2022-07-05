WoolProducers Australia chief executive officer Jo Hall has been appointed as the chair of the International Wool Textiles Organisation's (IWTO) Grower Forum.
The IWTO Grower's Forum is an international forum for wool growing countries and provides a platform for the global production sector to exchange ideas and discuss issues that are common to all growers.
The Forum met virtually at the recent IWTO Congress on June 22, where Ms Hall chaired her first meeting.
"For this meeting, along with the country specific reports, I requested each country to provide the top three issues currently affecting their producers in order to gain commonality between countries, which in turn can be progressed as a global production sector"," Ms Hall said.
"Having been secretary for this forum for a number of years I believe that we can make this a more active forum to progress issues, both internally through IWTO as well as other external processes such as relevant public consultations."
Grower member countries that were represented at the June meeting included Australia, the Falkland Islands, New Zealand, South Africa, United Kingdom, United States and Uruguay.
"It's a great opportunity for international growers to provide a single voice on issues such as biosecurity, animal welfare, competition for land use and labour shortages, which historically has not been the case, with production countries often competing against each other to gain commercial advantage, particularly with regard to animal welfare," Ms Hall said.
"Quite frankly, we as producers operate in too small of a market to be cannibalising each other on a global stage and we need to start working together to promote the wonderful attributes of wool."
Wool Industries Australia (WIA), as the Australian member of the IWTO, nominated Ms Hall for this role which was accepted by other grower country members.
The IWTO is the global authority for standards in the wool textile industry since 1930.
With a membership drawn from 22 countries encompassing the wool pipeline "from sheep to shop", IWTO represents the interests of the world's wool textile trade at the international level.
WPA president Mr Ed Storey said they were proud of the acknowledgment of Jo's dedication and passion to the industry, both on a domestic and international level.
