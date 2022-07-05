Farm Online
WoolProducers Australia CEO appointed chair of international wool platform

July 5 2022 - 6:00am
ON TOP: WoolProducers Australia chief executive officer Jo Hall has been appointed as the chair of the International Wool Textiles Organisation's Grower Forum.

WoolProducers Australia chief executive officer Jo Hall has been appointed as the chair of the International Wool Textiles Organisation's (IWTO) Grower Forum.

