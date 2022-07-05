Farm Online
Home/Beef

EYCI drops 118c over four weeks

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
July 5 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young cattle prices slide

YOUNG cattle prices continue to drop with supply up somewhat up compared to recent times and restockers becoming more choosy as their paddocks start to fill up.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.