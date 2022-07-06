AN INCIDENT where a grain loading boom snapped in half at Appleton Dock at the Port of Melbourne has caused delays loading ships as port operators to try to keep disruptions to a minimum.
Officials from the grain port confirmed there had been damage to the boom in the final processes of loading the vessel Kavo Yeroki causing it to collapse
In spite of the damage port officials said it had been possible to get the Kavo Yeroki on its way to its destination of the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, minimising disruption to the shipping stem.
As repairs to the boom and grain handling equipment destroyed by the accident occur the port will use alternative gear, such as mobile loading equipment, to continue to allow ships to be loaded.
The timing of the incident, with the boat loaded, meant that there was a small window of time to sort out alternatives, with port officials hopeful disruptions will be less significant than if such a collapse occurred with a boat only partially loaded.
Any delays will be keenly monitored by grain exporters.
Already shipping capacity is at a premium, especially through the east coast, as exporters attempt to find any space possible to get grain to product-hungry international customers.
Gregor Heard is Fairfax Ag Media's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his ten years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector. Away from work, he is a keen traveller, having spent his long service leave last year in Spain learning the language.
