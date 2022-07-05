Evidence builds of prevalence of FMD in Indo

THE official acknowledgment of foot and mouth disease in cattle in the tourist mecca of Bali has hammered home the need for Australia to have appropriate vaccine supplies ready to go.
The Indonesian Government confirmed 63 cases in Bali over the weekend and implemented livestock travel restrictions.
Given Bali's place in the hearts of Australians as a holiday spot and the ability of the disease to be spread via travellers, infections there enormously amplify the risk of foot and mouth reaching our shores.
Australian-based international meat analyst Simon Quilty, Global Agritrends, this week reiterated calls for a three-month moratorium on holidays to Bali to allow Australia's cattle industry to better line up its ducks in terms of securing vaccines.
He first made the suggestion six weeks ago and says there are indications the disease is far more widespread in Bali than 63 cases, and has likely been there for some time.
"Indonesian dairy companies have reported a 30 to 50 per cent drop in milk production in the past two months, and some industry analysis suggests it is as much as 70pc," he said.
"East Java produces 98pc of Bali's milk needs and this has now become a major food security issue.
"It's unstated what has had the enormous impact on milk production but all signs are pointing to foot and mouth and lumpy skin."
Mr Quilty said the major issue in Indonesia continues to be the slowness of rolling out vaccinations.
"There is an enormous worldwide shortage of foot and mouth disease vaccine," he said.
"Indonesia has talked of trying to produce its own FMD vaccine by August but there is uncertainty as to whether they will reach that target.
"Indonesia had been saying it required 17m doses, and that has now increased to 28 to 29m doses."
The risk to Australia was intensifying daily and it was now critical to 'buy time' to ensure vaccination plans were in place, Mr Quilty said.
A moratorium on trips to Bali would assist that purpose, he said.
National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson said FMD in Bali has sent a shiver up the spine of Australian farmers, as the risk of it reaching our shores had undoubtedly grown.
The Australian Government must undertake rapid risk analysis to ensure our prevention measures are equal to this new level of risk, she said.
"An incursion of FMD alone would cost Australia up to $80 billion - hurting the entire economy, not just the farm sector," she said.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
