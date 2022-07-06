Farm Online
Strong slaughter numbers indicate processors are catching up

Kristen Frost
Kristen Frost
July 6 2022 - 2:00am
TRENDING UPWARDS: Lamb processing throughput jumped 19pc last week and current volumes are running 14pc above the five-year trend for the same week in the season.

Both lamb and sheep slaughter numbers have gained momentum, making up for lost ground in the first half of the year on the back of lockdowns and lack of labour availability restricting processor capacity.

National Sheep and Wool Writer

