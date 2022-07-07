In the heart of Ned Kelly country, a buyer has paid $1.3 million for 116 hectares (287 acres) of choice grazing country at Greta.
At that price, this farming in north-west Victoria was valued at $4530 per acre.
The infamous bushranger was a neighbour of this farm which includes 47ha (116ac) of native bush which ramps up the value of the available grazing country.
The Kelly family famously lived across the road on Fifteen Mile Creek after moving there when Ned was 12.
Kelly was buried at the Greta cemetery in 2013 in an unmarked grave alongside his mother Ellen Kelly (nee Quinn) and his younger brother Jim.
This farm sold by Nutrien Harcourts at 120 Jones Lane, Greta South (30km from Glenrowan) also includes a comfortable three-bedroom cottage.
The home has tank water connected and dam water for the garden.
It also has plenty of shedding with an open bay machinery/hay shedding, sheep yards plus a partially build steel shearing shed.
The property has five dams with a great catchment area here in the hills plus troughs for stock water and gravity feeding back to the house for garden water.
All steel fencing has been recently renewed.
The new buyer also has the option of building on one of many possible home sites with views of the Greta Valley.
Also, in another Victorian farm sale, a large cropping farm in the Mallee has sold for a confidential price.
Agents from Colliers had expected strong demand for the Merriwa Pastoral Company's 1484 hectare (3667 acre) property at Normanville near Kerang.
Those agents thought offers would be in the $10 million mark.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
