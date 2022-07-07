Farm Online
Top price paid for Greta grazing block in the heart of Ned Kelly country

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 7 2022 - 9:00pm
GRETA VALLEY: A good-sized grazing block at Greta in the north-east has sold for $1.3 million. Pictures: Nutrien Harcourts.

In the heart of Ned Kelly country, a buyer has paid $1.3 million for 116 hectares (287 acres) of choice grazing country at Greta.

