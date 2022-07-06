Big changes are afoot for the best-selling vehicle in Australia, the Toyota HiLux.
Toyota is phasing out the HiLux Rugged X, which was designed to appeal to serious off-roaders who didn't want to go without a luxurious interior.
A new off-road variant will be launched in its place but no further details are available at this stage.
The flagship Rogue model has fared better and will receive an updated suspension package and wider track in the fourth quarter of this year.
Roll rigidity on the Rogue has been enhanced by 20 per cent as a result of suspension changes, which will improve steering feel when cornering and changing lanes.
More than 17,000 HiLux Rogue and Rugged X vehicles have been sold since the vehicles were launched in Australia in 2018.
However, two months ago Toyota stopped taking orders for the Rogue and Rugged X in a bid to catch up with demand and fill existing orders.
So while the updates to the Rogue may sound appealing, it is not known when order books for the vehicle will open again or when the next batch will arrive in Australia.
Toyota Australia has been contacted for comment regarding this.
The new dual-cab Rogues will have improved off-road ability and on-round performance thanks to a track increase of approximately 140mm in the front and rear.
Ride height has also been increased by approximately 20mm.
Engineers have overhauled the suspension on the vehicle by extending the front suspension arm and front stabiliser bar length and adjusting shock absorber angle.
The back of the vehicle hasn't missed out either, with the rear axle length getting extended and dampers being moved further out towards the wheels.
In a first for the HiLux, a rear stabiliser bar has been installed to enhance cornering stability and ride comfort.
Toyota Australia sales, marketing and franchise operations vice president Sean Hanley said the introduction of the updated Rogue demonstrated Toyota's dedication to offering ever-improved vehicles for customers.
"The significant suspension upgrades to the HiLux Rogue not only improve off-road capability but create a more stable and comfortable on-road driving experience," Mr Hanley said.
"Continuous improvement is a key facet of Toyota's philosophy and has been clearly achieved by this latest HiLux premium model."
New rear ventilated disc brakes will replace the existing drum brakes on the Rogue to upgrade stopping power. The 17-inch front disc brakes have also been enlarged by one inch.
Wide track overfenders and mudguards have been installed to house the increased track width and the front body extension has also been widened.
The HiLux SR and SR5 models are also getting an upgrade.
The SR extra-cab and dual-cab models will receive black 17-inch alloy rims, replacing steel wheels. Body-coloured door handles have been adopted for a more premium look.
Meanwhile the SR5 dual-cab utes will have additional active safety equipment as standard, including a blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alerts.
A panoramic view monitor has also been added to dual-cub SR5 models, making manoeuvring in tight spaces easier.
An ID Box anti-theft immobiliser will replace the steering column lock on automatic SR5 grades and above to add an extra level of security when starting the car with the smart key.
