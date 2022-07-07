'Total crap': War of words over biosecurity as FMD reaches Bali

A WAR of words has erupted between the Agriculture Minister and his Coalition predecessor, as the government announced new biosecurity measures for Bali travellers due to a foot and mouth disease outbreak on the island.
The disease is understood to have been in Bali for at least a month, however Indonesia officially confirmed its presences this week.
In response, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt announced more biosecurity detector dogs in airports and mailing inspections, along with signage, flyers and a social media campaign informing travellers of the FMD risk.
"Additional measures, including boarding by biosecurity officers on arriving flights from Indonesia, will begin in coming days," Mr Watt said.
But former agriculture minister and Nationals leader David Littleproud said the government wasn't taking the risk of FMD seriously enough.
He called for disinfectant foot baths for flights from Indonesia and the roll out of $20m traceability grants for ear tags, to help isolate outbreaks within Australia.
"We need more than just ads at airports," Mr Littleproud said.
But Mr Watt labelled his predecessor's objections "total crap".
"At your request, I just got you briefed by the Ag Dept biosecurity team, so we could work together to protect Oz ag," he said to Mr Littleproud via social media.
"They explained the various measures we have imposed. And you've chosen to lie about it."
But Mr Littleproud doubled down and said sniffer dogs couldn't directly detect FMD.
"There also remains a number of passengers who falsely declare or don't declare their movements while in Indonesia," he said.
"The only way to effectively mitigate this vulnerability is to introduce disinfectant foot baths at airports."
Mr Watt said the FMD threat was a top priority and there were ongoing high-level discussions between Australian and Indonesia authorities.
"During his recent visit to Indonesia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese committed Australian support, including vaccines and technical expertise, to respond to the recent outbreak of FMD," Mr Watt said.
"Indonesia has accepted Australia's offer and we are progressing that support as a matter of urgency."
Nationals MP for Flynn Colin Boyce has urged the government to consider suspending all but essential travel to Indonesia, including to Bali, to prevent an FMD incursion.
Mr Boyce joins a growing number of people calling for Bali travel restrictions, including prominent Australian-based international meat analyst Simon Quilty.
"FMD is in Bali and can be carried on clothing," Mr Quilty said.
"What we don't want are FMD highways through airports at Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane."
Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Home Affairs Minister Claire O'Neill were both contacted for comment regarding Bali travel restrictions.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
