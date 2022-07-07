Farm Online
Home/Politics

Foot and mouth in Bali Australia travel biosecurity response

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
July 7 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Total crap': War of words over biosecurity as FMD reaches Bali

A WAR of words has erupted between the Agriculture Minister and his Coalition predecessor, as the government announced new biosecurity measures for Bali travellers due to a foot and mouth disease outbreak on the island.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.