There's a waterfall out the back door of this stunning home.
If that's not enough, there's a popular tourist lookout just across the road.
The pictures tell the story of this incredible Blue Mountains property in NSW which came to our attention just after it sold for $3.1 million.
Have you ever seen a mountain backdrop like it? We had to find out more.
At the top of Yellow Rock Road at Yellow Rock the new owner is about 60km from the Sydney CBD.
Privately positioned on 17 hectares (41 acres) this five-bedroom double brick homestead takes maximum advantage of the escarpment.
The home features vaulted ceilings and loads of rooms.
There are cedar windows and hardwood construction throughout with timber sourced from the property.
The home has a full sized island bar kitchen and 2.7m ceilings throughout.
The extended family dining room has an adjoining sunroom to soak up the natural beauty of the grounds.
It has a sweeping terrace outside to show off that escarpment to guests and an inground swimming pool.
It has under house storage which could be converted to a wine cellar.
Despite the terrain, the surrounding land is relatively level with about a hectare of kiwi fruit orchards.
It has a machinery shed, a full solar battery system and gravity fed spring water to the property.
It is only a short drive to Albion Park township and Shellharbour beaches.
The property was sold by Ben Linnehan of Ray White.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
