Exploring the expansive 34 hectares of the Aon AgQuip field days has never been easier thanks to the event's free smartphone app.
The simple-to-use information and research tool is not only designed for pre-planning your visit, most importantly it will be your handy on-site 'mate' as you navigate the field day site.
Visitors are able to download and use the app on iPhone or Android devices and it is packed with handy onsite features including a complete, searchable and up-to-date exhibitor list with their site locations.
The app will have the capability of searching specific exhibitors' products and services.
It has a built-in enlargeable site map to help you work your way around the field day static display area.
Aon AgQuip is Australia's biggest field day that those on the land simply cannot afford to miss - with more than 3000 brands and organisations exhibiting.
From abrasives to air seeders, ATVs to augers, bins to boom sprays, bull bars to brushcutters, cattle to cultivators, engines to electric fences, front-end loaders to fuel supplies, grain dryers to grader blades, harvesters to hoses, laser levelers to livestock and tractors to tanks, AgQuip is a smorgasbord for those in rural industries.
Strong support from the primary industry in light of COVID-19 disruptions impacting supply chains and staffing has made the event's organisers, ACM Rural Events, more determined to ensure the field day delivers an app to assist visitors in feeling safe and discovering what's new and different.
Check out the event program with the latest list of live demonstrations and product launches.
ACM Rural Events group manager Kate Nugent said agri-innovation was advancing at an astonishing rate with the industry and farmers responding to environmental changes in new and interesting ways.
"It is vitally important for Aon AgQuip, as one of the most commercially successful and influential agricultural events in the nation, to maintain its strong support for Australian farmers and primary industry operators and demonstrate first-hand innovation," Ms Nugent said.
There's plenty to discover on the app, including the new frequently asked questions section.
Downloading the free AgQuip app is easy - At the start of August visit the App Store or Google Play and download The Event App by Eventsair and add the event code AgQuip22. Alternatively, go to acmruralevents.com.au/agquip and follow the link to AgQuip mobile app.
