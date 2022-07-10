Farm Online
Home/Machinery

2022 Aon AgQuip field days app a handy research and navigation tool

July 10 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helping hand: ACM Rural Events have been determined to deliver an app to assist visitors in feeling safe and discovering what's new and different at the AgQuip field days.

Exploring the expansive 34 hectares of the Aon AgQuip field days has never been easier thanks to the event's free smartphone app.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.