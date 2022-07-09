SYNTHETIC polymers, which include man-made compounds such as polyester, nylon and polystyrene, may seem an odd addition to a plant bed, however research out of the United Kingdom has shown polymers can be used to boost plant growth.
Scientists at the University of Birmingham have invented a new method to encourage beneficial bacteria growth, which will in turn result in stronger plant roots and healthier plants.
The method involves the use of new acylhydrazone-based polymers that will be applied to plants as a seed coating, which in turn will boost natural mutually beneficial relationships with communities of microbes such as fungi, bacteria and viruses in soil.
These microbes are particularly critical in the early stages of a plant's life when the seedling is in a race against time to reach self-sufficient growth before the nutrients and energy stores in the seed run out.
Tim Overton, an applied microbiologist from the University's School of Chemical Engineering, and Francisco Fernandez-Trillo from the School of Chemistry led a team to develop these novel synthetic polymers to help stimulate the formation of these bacterial communities.
The idea of this work was to mirror a natural process known as biofilm formation.
A biofilm is a finely orchestrated community of microbes, supported by matrix of biological polymers that forms a protective micro-environment and holds the community together, in turn supporting plant growth.
The researchers worked jointly on a four-year project on how polymers interact with bacteria.
These new polymers were designed to act as an adhesive scaffold, "seeding" the formation of a microorganism-polymer complex to initiate and expedite biofilm formation.
Once the biofilm is formed, the bacteria become a self-sufficient and self-organizing community, and produce their own matrix to allow the transmission of nutrients and water, and the discharge of waste products.
Researcher Pavan Adoni said eventually the polymer could be used as a seed coating, perhaps in conjunction with bacteria such as B. Subtilis, which is naturally present in soil.
"We envisage a more targeted approach that only treats the seed, so that when it germinates the bacteria are ready to grow in the safe harbour environment provided by a micro-organism polymer complex," Dr Adoni said.
"Ultimately this should result in stronger plants, which grow more quickly, and have greater resilience to disease," he said.
Gregor Heard is Fairfax Ag Media's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his ten years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector. Away from work, he is a keen traveller, having spent his long service leave last year in Spain learning the language.
