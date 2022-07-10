Farm Online
Umbearra Station near Alice Springs targets fertility, generational development and Red Angus

HP
By Hannah Powe
July 10 2022 - 4:00am
For more than 65 years the McKay family of Umbearra Station has grown their beef cattle operation in central Australia, and now they are one of the biggest Red Angus herds in the country.

HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

