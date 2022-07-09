Farm Online

Feral pigs convert to cash for Inverell pig trapper

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
July 9 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inverell-based pig trapper, Graeme Crisp with two candidates for the chiller box.

Booming numbers of feral pigs on the North West Slopes are converting into cash for Inverell-based trapper Graeme Crisp.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.