Labor delivers promise to upgrade Sky Muster satellite service

LABOR has delivered on its election promise to upgrade the Sky Muster satellite service data allowance.
The boost will improve internet services for more than 108,000 households and businesses in regional and rural Australia.
For the first time, Sky Muster Plus customers can now access video streaming and Virtual Private Networks (VPN) for 16 hours a day, between midnight and 4pm, without it counting toward their monthly data allowance.
Other online activities including emails, internet banking, online shopping audio streaming, video calling, and Wi-Fi calling will continue to be unmetered for the full 24 hours a day.
Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said the change would enhance the service and productivity of businesses, and reduce cost of living pressures - particularly for the increasing number of Australians working from home.
"I welcome this change from NBN Co, which will reduce data constraints for people living and working in regional and remote Australia, connecting them to fast and reliable broadband that will support their lifestyle, health, education, and businesses," Ms Rowland said.
The Sky Muster upgrade follows the Government's $480 million investment into upgrading and expanding the NBN fixed wireless network, which will free up satellite capacity.
Further enhancements to Sky Muster data inclusions will occur once the fixed wireless upgrade is complete.
