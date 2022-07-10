Farm Online
Team named for the Young Breeders School in Battice, Belgium next month

July 10 2022 - 9:00pm
Team members Courtney Afford, Andrew Gray, Nathan Hart, Kaitlyn Wishart and Georgia Sieben.

Melbourne Royal, Jersey Australia and Holstein Australia have announced the team that will head to the Young Breeders School in Battice, Belgium next month to represent Australia on the world dairy youth competition stage.

