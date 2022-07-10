Melbourne Royal, Jersey Australia and Holstein Australia have announced the team that will head to the Young Breeders School in Battice, Belgium next month to represent Australia on the world dairy youth competition stage.
The team members, selected after a rigorous application and interview process, come from five dairy regions across two states and represent a number of dairy breeds.
The team members are:
The team reserve is Oakley Henry from Tinamba, Victoria, and the team will be led by Justin Johnston, Glomar Holsteins, Bundalaguah, Victoria.
The Young Breeders School is an annual five-day event run by the Association Wallonne de l'Elevage (AWE).
It involves hands-on workshops including bedding, showmanship and clipping, as well as classroom-based sessions such as marketing and herd promotion.
After three days of workshops and practice, participants put their skills to the test in stock judging, showmanship and calf classes.
An Australian team competed at the Young Breeders School for the first time in 2019, with all team members finishing in the top third of the results, three in the top 15.
Formerly called the European Young Breeders' School, the event's increasingly international nature has seen it rebranded as the Young Breeders School to reflect its global reach more accurately.
This will be the first time the school has taken place since the beginning of the COVD-19 pandemic.
Team leader, Justin Johnston, said the Young Breeders School was the international reference point for training and show preparation, with many countries entering teams year-on-year.
"It will be a great learning experience for our team members, and a real opportunity to showcase the talent of Australian dairy youth on the world stage," he said.
"It's about more than the show ring too.
"Key selection criteria for our 2022 team were that individuals were focused on a dairy career and were able to demonstrate leadership potential.
"What became clear to us during this process is that Australia is in a good place in terms of youth participation, with opportunities like this playing an important part in nurturing and developing that potential."
In addition to team partners Melbourne Royal, Jersey Australia and Holstein Australia, the team has been supported by STG Australia, WFI, Genetics Australia, Bega, Coprice, Gardiner Dairy Foundation, Yarra Corporation and Ridley this year.
"The Young Breeders School is not only a great opportunity for the participants to hone their show craft and compete against the world's best but also enables the dairy industry to foster the personal development and growth of each team member through the dairy industry," Jersey Australia general manager, Glen Barrett said.
Following the European Young Breeders School, the Australian team will travel through Holland on an educational tour visiting several farms, Alta Genetics and Lely in what is regarded as one of the world's most productive dairy regions.
Courtney Afford, Woods Point, South Australia was delighted to be named in the team.
"I see my selection as a great opportunity to gain greater knowledge about training, showing and managing dairy cattle in a foreign setting and to be an ambassador for the Australian dairy industry," she said.
"Taking part in the Young Breeders School competition will be a great privilege and one I know will be a stepping stone to help me achieve my long-term goals within the industry."
Victoria's Nathan Hart is looking forward to seeing firsthand how farmers operate in Europe.
"I am hoping to learn and expand my knowledge of fitting and showing cattle, my chosen profession, by working with some of the greatest youth in our industry not only from Australia but other countries too," he said.
"At the same time, I would like to gain educational knowledge about farming across Europe so I can learn from these different ideas and adapt them to our farming here in Australia."
The European Young Breeders School takes place in Battice, Belgium, from August 31 to September 4, 2022.
