BEEF on dairy is driving the uptake of Wagyu in the United Kingdom and while the big growth is happening in the F1 space, the fullblood business is making a name for itself supplying a niche high-end eating experience.
It's an industry that sits in the hands of craft producers selling direct to the consumer, who have had to blaze some innovative production trails against a backdrop of severe land limitations.
The four-year-old Wyndford Wagyu in the Shropshire countryside, the largest fullblood Wagyu herd in the UK, is an example of that novel thinking.
The livestock operation has been incorporated into a third-generation salad growing enterprise in a remarkable way.
PDM, the UK's first vertically integrated fully prepared bagged salads operation, has grown from four hectares of iceberg lettuce plantings to more than 1500ha of salad crops since Willfred Maddocks got things rolling in the 1930s.
His son, David Maddocks, had a passion for dairy and notched up 60 years of passionate Holstein breeding under the Wyndford name.
However, with declines in the dairy industry, the decision was made to disperse the Holstein herd in 2017.
At that time, Philip Maddocks imported a handful of German Wagyu in a bid to keep livestock on the country.
Wyndford's commercial director Jess Edwards, who handles all national and international genetic sales and the herd's genetic progression, gave a presentation on the beef operation at this year's Australian Wagyu Association conference.
She said as soon as Wyndford discovered the AWA, it was a 'no-brainer' to register animals through Australia.
Today, Wyndford has 270 fullblood Wagyu - 232 registered with AWA, with calves pending registration, which places it in the top five herds of AWA's international members.
Wyndford's focus is breeding for genetic diversity and aiming for the top one per cent, Ms Edwards said.
"This is because with limited land, we have to utilise every cow space on the farm," she said.
"We have 22 animals in top one per cent for SRI (self replacing index), 10 animals for marble score, 14 for eye muscle area and four for carcass weight."
Wyndford has 180 Holstein recipients on its books, and is increasing that number in order to fast track genetic gain.
The Holsteins arrive on farm at 11 to 13 months of age, are heat monitored and given three attempts at an embryo.
In 2021, 292 embryos were implanted with a 50pc conception rate.
Over past two years the majority of embryos have come for US.
The majority of the Wagyu cattle are hand reared.
Calves are removed from the recipient immediately, fed colostrum replacer - the target is 1.5 litres within the first hour and then another 1.5l within the next six to eight hours.
They are immediately tagged, DNA sampled and given vitamin injections.
They are then fed a whey and skimmed milk powder, before moving onto a course calf ration from day three, mixed with chopped oat straw.
"By the end of week one, they are taking in a good amount and that means when they wean at ten weeks, intakes are very good," Ms Edwards said.
"Pneumonia is an issue with our climate, which can be warm through the day but very cold at night, so we give a vaccination to calves and then we do a top-up at six months."
The weaners are then moved to specialised units depending on their future purpose: the calf unit, bull unit, embryo unit, growing and finishing unit or recipient sheds.
Grazing crops have to be managed around the main enterprise of salad growing, Ms Edwards said.
"Salad crops can sometimes be quite hard on the ground, so our forage crops fall into improving the soil structure and nutrient content," she said.
Within the wider farming group, the Wagyu manure is composted on-site to produce a nutrient rich spread. It is either incorporated directly into the soil or as a mulch for salad crops.
This reduces the requirement for synthetically-produced fertilisers and further improves soil structure.
The British Wagyu Association has 1322 purebred cattle and 11,000 crossbreds.
Ms Edwards said the F1 route was fast growing.
"Some F1 producers are looking to supply fullblood as well but it is costly and given our land limitations, very challenging," she said.
"F1 producers are working on a fully integrated program of semen out to dairy farmers and calves back.
"There is no demand for Wagyu in our local livestock markets, so it has to be an integrated system. Some dairy farmers who came into it to begin with were burnt because they had no outlet, no one was willing to buy their calves.
"Dairy farmers are keen because of the ease of calving and the opportunity to be part of a higher value scheme but the integration is critical."
There were now producers turning off around 100 Wagyu F1s a week, going into supermarkets, she said.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
