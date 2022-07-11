Australian business Agriview has been bought by global agricultural data analytics and insights company Kynetec.
Agriview measures and reports agricultural machinery and seasonal equipment sales figures for manufacturers and distributors, including John Deere, CNH Industrial and Agco.
This information is most notably used by the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia, which publishes monthly sales updates.
The data analytics business was established in 1990 and its managing director Alan Kirsten will continue working with Kynetec on a part-time consultancy basis.
All other former employees of Agriview will transition to Kynetec.
Mr Kirsten said combining Agriview with Kynetec's value adding capabilities would take Agriview to a new level.
Kynetec has also inked a five-year deal with the TMA to provide Kynetec with sales data that they will audit, aggregate and process through Agriview's proprietary software to provide monthly market data for the machinery sector.
According to Kynetec Australia senior director James Finlay, the company's capabilities in delivery platforms, blending third party data sources and advanced analytics skills would enable it to add substantial value to Agriview's clients.
"In addition, the agreement we have in place with the TMA, who fully represent the tractor and machinery industry in Australia, will enable us to provide machinery manufacturers and distributors with continuity regarding monthly industry retail sales data," Mr Finlay said.
TMA executive director Gary Northover said its members rely on robust market information to enable them to make informed business decisions.
"We are pleased that Kynetec has the potential to further develop the scope of market analysis and reporting across all the core sectors of the machinery market," Mr Northover said.
