Free course for ag livestock competitors on animal welfare

July 11 2022 - 5:00am
Ag show competitors urged to train up in animal welfare

Young livestock competitors at the 582 agricultural shows around Australia are being encouraged to complete a free online course in animal welfare and handling standards offered by the peak body for agricultural shows, Agricultural Shows Australia.

