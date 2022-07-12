There's a bit of work ahead for the new owner of an olive grove in the shadow of the Grampians to get the plantation up and going again.
More than 4000 olive trees were planted at Olmera in the 1940s which is back on the market again, this time for a listed price of $549,000.
The Grampians has developed a reputation for specialist plantations on its slopes in recent years so if olives aren't your thing, native flowers have done well in the region as have other horticultural pursuits.
Look up from your 62 hectares and be dwarfed by Mount Zero, the much photographed and northernmost peak of the Grampians Range, named by explorer Major Mitchell.
The prominent cone and popular lookout is 364 metres high.
At its base is Olmera Olives, which only sold a few years ago.
Because of its location, the unique property offers a multitude of lifestyle, farming and tourism based opportunities.
The property has sealed road access from the Wonwondah - Dadswells Bridge Road and Winfield's Road plus all weather access from Friedman's Road.
This three-way access allows multiple options for a future homesite or tourism enterprise.
The property is fully fenced and serviced by the Grampians Wimmera Mallee Water pipeline which is connected to the property and electricity also passes nearby.
For further information contact Tim Coller from Harcourts Horsham on 0418 504415.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
