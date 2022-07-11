Twenty-four talented technicians and apprentices have been selected from a competitive field of entries to be named as Australian finalists in this year's John Deere Technician Awards.
More than 100 nominations were received across Australia and New Zealand in the second year of the annual awards program.
Finalists have been selected across six categories - Agriculture Service Technician of the Year, Construction and Forestry Service Technician of the Year, Turf Service Technician of the Year, Service Apprentice of the Year, Parts Technician of the Year and Parts Apprentice of the Year.
They will now progress to the second round of judging where their hands-on skills and technical expertise for providing remote backup support will be tested.
John Deere Australia and New Zealand managing director Luke Chandler said Australia was fortunate to have an enormous pool of talented technicians working across the country.
"Technicians deliver services integral to the agriculture industry by not only providing vital backup support and remote diagnostics, but by empowering operators to get the most out of their machinery and technology," Mr Chandler said.
"These finalists deserve to be very proud for being named among the best in their field."
The John Deere Technician Awards recognise the hard work and expertise technicians provide to farmers across Australia and New Zealand, and their drive to support operators and businesses to be their most efficient, productive and profitable.
Winners will be announced at a gala event in Brisbane on August 5.
Jaymee Ireland - Roseworthy, South Australia
Fully qualified John Deere Technician Jaymee Ireland has carved a career in South Australia's rich broadacre and vineyard industries, where she specialises in header repairs.
This is the second year Ms Ireland has been a finalist and she said she finds enormous reward in her work and the integral role it plays in food and fibre production.
Ms Ireland's infectious drive and determination have made her an ambassador for young people interested in pursuing mechanical trades in the agriculture sector.
From an early age, the hardworking 22-year-old had an interest in heavy machinery, which was first piqued when growing up near cane farms at Mossman, Far North Queensland, where her grandfather, Charlie Brischetto, showed her the ropes of John Deere harvesters.
Today, she often relies on John Deere's JDLink and Connected Support to provide farmers remote and instant diagnostic and backup support to ensure equipment is running at optimal performance.
Vincent Powditch - Taree South, New South Wales
Master technician Vincent Powditch brings years of life experience to every job when supporting dairy, cropping and livestock farmers in the Taree region.
After briefly studying accounting as a young man, he decided he was better suited to hands-on work and fulfilled a range of tasks including rolling whiskey barrels in Scotland and running vehicle workshops in remote national parks across Australia, an experience which saw him repair boat motors while surrounded by four-metre crocodiles.
While Mr Powditch said there was a thrill to being a 'bush mechanic' he was pleased to have found his niche supporting agriculture businesses as a John Deere field service technician in Taree.
Mr Powditch's genuine passion for machinery and exceptional problem-solving skills have seen him excel through John Deere training and become a leader within the workshop, mentoring the next generation to improve their technical expertise.
Karl Moschella - Ayr, Queensland
Ayr field service master technician Karl Moschella has dedicated close to 20 years to providing vital backup support to farmers working across the Burdekin, Australia's largest sugar-producing region, and as far north as Mossman.
Mr Moschella was instrumental in developing, and maintaining, a market for second-hand John Deere cane harvesters in Thailand, where he fostered key relationships with large millers and government entities.
He also lent his expertise to the John Deere Thibodaux factory in Louisiana, where he helped identify quality control measures for harvesters on the production line.
Over the years Mr Moschella has fostered close relationships with farmers, as he has played a leading role in ensuring their businesses are making the most of the sector's peak windows of opportunity, be that planting or harvesting.
William Lawless - Sunshine, Victoria
William Lawless has become a precision agriculture champion and dedicates much of his day to supporting farmers in adopting innovative farming technology and streamlining their use of John Deere software in their businesses.
His drive and passion for precision agriculture stems from a firm belief the sector should be well supported in capitalising on evolving technology, given the role farmers play in maintaining the world's food supply chain and caring for Australia's land and resources.
Growing up on a farm himself, Mr Lawless has always had an interest in heavy machinery and after completing work experience at a few machinery dealerships, he pursued a career with John Deere as it meant he could work with farmers and complete tasks in the field.
Sally Clayton - Forbes, New South Wales
Sally Clayton's roots in the agriculture industry, having grown up working within the sheep and wool sector, made forging a career in the farming industry highly appealing.
When she was still a teenager, Ms Clayton stumbled upon the Hutcheon & Pearce Top Gun apprentice/trainee program and jumped at the chance to become a parts technician.
Today, Ms Clayton has built a rapport with farmers, and has become passionate about mentoring and up-skilling the next generation of parts technicians servicing the Forbes region.
Caitlin Williams - Gympie, Queensland
Caitlin Williams has spent five years carving out a career as a parts technician and has earned a reputation for her extensive knowledge of John Deere machinery but readily admits she "fell into the job".
Originally, Ms Williams was working in her local Gympie John Deere dealership's administration.
However, she was called in to assist in the parts department for an interim period, during which time she fell in love with the job and gained her qualifications to be a parts interpreter.
Ms Williams said she enjoyed the variety and scope of work John Deere provided as she supports customers ranging from large-scale farming contractors, to home gardeners requiring new blades for their ride-on mowers.
Dillon James - Narrogin, Western Australia
Growing up in the Wheatbelt of Western Australia and graduating from the Western Australian College of Agriculture Narrogin, Dillon James was determined to find work within the farm sector, and preferably, something close to home.
Mr James secured all of this and more when he became a parts technician at his local John Deere dealership, AFGRI Equipment.
After gaining experience monitoring the flow of parts into the dealership, and ensuring they reached farmers as swiftly as possible, Mr James has now set his sights on becoming a parts department manager.
To achieve this long-term goal, Mr James has gained as much experience as possible and has worked in different roles across the business, including spending time as a customer sales representative.
Sarah Lewis - Terang, Victoria
Growing up in regional Victoria on a small farm and being surrounded by large agriculture has meant Sarah Lewis' heart has always been with supporting farming communities.
The Terang parts technician grew up around mechanically minded relatives, which instilled a fundamental understanding of the crucial nature of parts to farming businesses operating under tight timeframes.
This deep understanding propels Ms Lewis to push herself and ensure she is finding timely solutions for customers on a daily basis.
Ms Lewis was never daunted to be a female working in a male-dominated industry, and said she has gained the respect of, and built strong relationships with, the dealership's farming customers.
Agriculture Service Technician of the Year
These finalists will compete for an Australia-only award.
Construction and Forestry Service Technician of the Year
These finalists will also compete against two New Zealand technicians for a combined New Zealand/Australian Award.
Turf Service Technician of the Year
These finalists will also compete against two New Zealand technicians for a combined New Zealand/Australian Award.
Service Apprentice of the Year
These finalists will also compete against two New Zealand apprentices for a combined New Zealand/Australian Award.
Parts Technician of the Year Finalists
These finalists will compete for an Australia-only award.
Parts Apprentice of the Year Finalists
These finalists will also compete against one New Zealand apprentice for a combined New Zealand/Australian Award.
