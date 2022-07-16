Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness
Analysis

Food security concerns prompt bulk wheat buying

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
July 16 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Food security may underpin prices

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell to similar levels to what they were prior to the Ukraine/Russia war before finishing the week higher for the first time in a month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.