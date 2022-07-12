Unipak has launched a breakthrough sustainable net wrap that provides a gateway to a solution for agriculture plastic waste that also provides a saving for the end-user.
Unipak is committed to reducing plastic waste.
So much so, that the company has developed the world's first environmentally responsible net wrap, Eco-Net Bale Net.
Made 100 per cent from recycled HDPE resins, the recycled bale net is specially designed for round silage bales only.
As a wholly Australian-owned company specializing in the crop packaging sector, Unipak prides itself on its understanding of Australia's unique regional conditions.
This knowledge has enabled the company to create agricultural products that Australian farmers can continually count on, and they've just stepped up their game again.
Unipak managing director, Anton Reynolds, said the company understands the valuable role plastic plays in their sector while still recognising the importance of driving practical solutions to environmental responsibility.
"The application of single-use plastics in farming is extensive. Used to wrap silage, cover crops, bale fodder and the list goes on," he said.
"Unipak is highly conscious of the fact that tonnes of plastic go into regional Australia each year by way of these crop packaging materials.
"However, now more than ever, Australian farmers are looking to work cleaner, where possible, in favour of environmentally friendly alternatives.
"Given how these specialist PE materials are required to behave, it's been difficult to develop a recycled product to fit the criteria.
"As a result, it has required virgin polymer materials to manufacture those products up until now."
All product standards are guaranteed with Econet - length, high tensile strength, and are suitable for all-around balers.
In addition, the entire packaging of Eco-Net - the material itself and the core - is made of recycled materials.
Coming in generous 4000m lengths and available in 1.23m and 1.3m widths, Unipak is anticipating strong support for its product this season, especially with the price of silage film being driven so high over the last two years.
"Unipak is committed to the environment and listening to customer demand," Mr Reynolds said.
"We are continually asked about how to reduce plastic usage or recycling, and the effect plastic can have on regional areas, so we see this as a real win for our sector as a whole.
"In fact, it's a triple win. A win for the environment, a win for our industry, and a win for our distributors and trade partners Australia-wide."
The commercialised bale net is proof that recycling is possible with a bit of effort and the good social conscience that exists at Unipak, while the price point offers a generous saving to its trade partners.
"Every little thing adds up," Mr Reynolds said.
"Contractors and farmers are feeling the pinch more than ever these days, especially after the last two years of price hikes, so we're very happy that this product brings a financial savings benefit as well."
The company also specialises in the supply of a vast range of silage wrap products from high performance European seven-layer films, through to some very cost-effective films for those just wanting to cover a bit of grass.
Unipak has an extensive range of net wrap products - from high kilogram-force products that test the limits of round baling, to lighter duty, long length rolls, while also supplying silage pit covers and an advanced range of premium HD twines, standard big square twines as well as several small square twine options.
Eco-Net and its partner products are available now Australia-wide.
For more information, purchase or distribution enquiries please go to www.unipak.com.au or call 08 8162 3800
