Bali holiday ban may backfire, cattle leaders warn

AS the calls mount for a Bali travel ban to prevent foot and mouth disease entering Australia, there are some warning bells ringing that such a move could be an overreaction with its own negative consequences.
While the consequences of a foot and mouth disease outbreak in Australia are massive, the risk from Bali holidaymakers is considered very small by biosecurity experts.
The biggest risk from holidaymakers is arguably from farmers themselves returning to properties.
Overall, the disease is most likely to be introduced to Australia in contaminated, illegal imported animal products, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Nationals Senator Susan McDonald is the latest to call for the federal government to consider suspending flights to Indonesia or quarantine measures for returning passengers, similar to those during COVID.
But even she makes reference to the affect such a measure might have on Indonesia.
"Some people will say this is an overreaction and will adversely affect the Indonesian economy, but the devastation of a foot-and-mouth outbreak in Australia would be widespread," Senator McDonald said.
"It is truly difficult to comprehend how bad this would be which is why it is critical that we do not allow FMD into Australia."
Chief executive officer of the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association Will Evans said stopping people going to Bali could ultimately hinder efforts to control the disease in Indonesia.
Instead, travellers just needed to exercise proper caution, he said.
"Holidaymakers coming home from Bali, and Indonesia generally, must ensure that they declare items of clothing and shoes that are at risk of having been contaminated. Better yet, they should wash everything before returning home - or leave it there.
"Australia has been aiding Indonesia to help control the outbreak in-country as a gesture of goodwill to one of our closest neighbours, with the added benefit of getting the disease under control in Indonesia being our best chance to ensure it doesn't get here.
"Indonesia's offence in combating the spread of these diseases is our best defence."
Banning holidays to Bali was a measure that could ultimately have significant negative impacts on both Indonesia's desire to accept assistance from Australia and the general public's support for ongoing biosecurity measures, Mr Evans warned.
"This won't be a quick fix and we need to show Indonesia we're in it for the long hall. Lumpy skin disease is still active alongside FMD. The trade impacts of both these diseases would be devastating for us. Our assistance will be vital in helping to halt these diseases spreading further towards Australia."
Northern Livestock Exporters Association chairman David Warriner raised concerns about the lack of attention being paid to the lumpy skin disease threat.
He believes lumpy skin could be the tipping point to end the northern live export trade.
The odds of lumpy skin getting into Australia's herds by insect transmission on the northern monsoon winds was now very real, he said.
"The odds of an FMD infection is lower. We have had passengers coming in from FMD-infected countries for years," he said.
"I don't believe the time on a jet plane makes much difference to the transmissibility of FMD. If it is in mud on your boot from South America or Asia, it is just as dangerous."
FMD eradication would be nationally supported to eradicate but lumpy skin may not be, Mr Warriner said.
"Two federally supported programs conjunctively is difficult to imagine," he said.
"Why am I seeing only FMD messaging in the press and social media and almost nothing on LSD? I am not seeing what should now be deafening."
Senator McDonald joins a growing chorus of National Party politicians calling for a travel ban, including Flynn MP Colin Boyce and former NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall.
The suggestion for a ban on tourism travel to the holiday mecca first came from Australian-based international meat analyst Simon Quilty in May.
He warned that until Indonesia's herd was fully vaccinated, no one in Australia could rest easy.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Home Affairs Minister Claire O'Neill were both contacted for comment regarding Bali travel restrictions.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
