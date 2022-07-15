Farm Online
Home/Beef

Adelaide-based researchers want 50 volunteers to study impact of meat on male fertility

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 15 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROTEIN TEST: Scientists want to learn whether moving to a plant-based diet instead of eating meat is better for male fertility, especially for obese fathers.

Volunteers are needed to prove eating a diet with less meat can improve their fertility.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.