Volunteers are needed to prove eating a diet with less meat can improve their fertility.
The Adelaide-based study contends obese men may not actually have to lose weight to improve their sperm - just change their diet.
The Diet for Dads Sperm Study will replace meat with more plant-based foods.
Previous scientific research has found replacing processed meats with chicken and fish can improve fertility.
This study is led by the University of Adelaide, CSIRO, Robinson Research Institute and the SA Health and Medical Research Institute.
Researchers now need 50 recruits aged 18 to 45, who are non-smokers, and have a body mass index of greater than 30 and a waist circumference greater than 102cm.
Men do not need to be actively trying to conceive a child in order to participate in the 12 week study.
They will be paid in gift cards worth $150 and will have to submit to tests, "diet modification" and provide sperm samples.
The researchers are hoping to discover if obese men who want to become fathers can improve the quality of their sperm by changing their diet rather than just losing weight.
Study leader Dr Nicole McPherson said current clinical advice to lose weight could be updated to highlight the importance of good nutrition rather than just weight loss.
Dr McPherson said there is ample evidence that obesity is linked to poorer quality sperm, lower sperm counts and increased DNA damage - and when a pregnancy occurs the poor sperm can affect the health of the baby.
"People expect it is a case of just lose weight and it will fix the problem but it is about understanding the best way to lose weight," she said.
"We don't think you even necessarily have to lose weight to increase the health of sperm, it may be done just through diet modification."
Dr McPherson said crash diets or poorly supervised weight loss could make the situation worse, resulting in unhealthy sperm and genetic risks to children.
"The evidence suggests it is how you go about losing the weight, not just going on a crash diet or quickly trying to lose weight," she said.
The study will use a CSIRO-based diet similar to a Mediterranean style diet - plenty of fruit, vegetables, fish, nuts and legumes, less meat and cutting back on alcohol.
The volunteers will have height, weight and blood pressure measurements taken, give a blood sample, and also produce a semen sample for analysis either at the University of Adelaide clinic or "in the comfort of their own home".
They will be randomly allocated into either a control or an intervention group and wear a smart watch for one week to monitor their movement and sleeping patterns.
Both groups will submit a fortnightly food diary and weekly self-weigh in, however the intervention group will have guidance from the study dietitian on food intake.
Measurements will be repeated at 12 weeks.
For more information about the project look here or contact nicola.mathews@adelaide.edu.au
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
