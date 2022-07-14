Farm Online
Home/Property

A metre of rain on 1000 acres at Nowendoc on NSW's Northern Tablelands

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
July 14 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It gets over a metre of rain a year, has nearly 10 kilometres of water frontage and is just shy of 1000 acres.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marian Macdonald

Marian Macdonald

National rural property writer

Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.