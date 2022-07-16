Farm Online

Moreton Rolfe recognised for 50 year's service to the Santa Gertrudis Association

July 16 2022 - 3:00am
Fifty years of membership in the Santa Gertrudis Association for the Hardigreen Park stud, Wallabadah, was acknowledged at their recent on-property sale with the presentation of a certificate to principal Moreton Rolfe.

