Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Mice numbers could build rapidly says CSIRO research officer Steve Henry

By Shannon Beattie
July 17 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Typical mouse damage to flowering canola. Growers should be on the lookout for damaging activity.

SOME Western Australia growers are unaware of the level of risk or damage from mouse activity in their crops.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.