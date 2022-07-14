Farm Online
Department of Agriculture Water and the Environment quietly rebrands to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry

Brandon Long
Brandon Long
July 14 2022 - 11:00pm
The federal department in charge of agriculture has changed from DAWE to DAFF. Pictures: Supplied

In a case of history repeating itself, the federal government department responsible for agriculture has quietly rebranded to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry - its previous namesake from 1998 to 2013.

