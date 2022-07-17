POPULAR online charity Buy From The Bush is leading a wave of organisations helping create mainstream awareness of biosecurity risks.
The online outlet, which showcases goods and services from country-based businesses, took to Instagram to offer Qantas an in-flight video outlining the risks foot and mouth disease pose to the country's agriculture sector.
A Qantas spokesperson told the Queensland Country Life that the carrier was unaware of Buy From The Bush's offer, which included making a video using farmers and bush locals to raise awareness of the threat of FMD to travellers.
In a separate post, Buy From The Bush founder Grace Brennan said it was important people understood how devastating FMD would be if it arrived in Australia.
"Science is not my forte so I can't talk with authority. But I do think it's important we start talking about it. Tagging friends. Asking them to be responsible for not bringing it home," the post read.
"So now is the time to tag anyone who needs to be aware of this or who might be able to help raise awareness."
The offer comes after all sectors of regional Australia pushed for greater awareness of the threat FMD poses to the country.
At a local government level, Barcaldine mayor Sean Dillon plans to use his mayoral minute at this month's council meeting to shine a light on the issue.
He will be asking the Barcaldine Regional Council meeting for approval to instal appropriate warning signage at the Barcaldine Airport for returning visitors from Indonesia about FMD, as well as getting the council to reach out to both the state and federal governments to ascertain what local measures can be employed to ensure surveillance and detection is heightened.
Finally, Cr Dillon will also propose that an emergency allocation of funds be organised for a rapid response in the event of an incursion, either locally or elsewhere within Australia, in a bid to protect the local agricultural industry and the welfare of animals.
The mayor's calls for preparation come after Cattle Council of Australia president Lloyd Hick called for the government to implement harsh penalties for people who don't declare if they have been in a danger zone.
"People who are caught and prosecuted face fines of up to $1.1 million and 10 years in jail," Mr Hick said.
"However, the government should also review its on-the-spot fines that are capped at $2660.
"Sometimes fines of a few hundred dollars are issued, but the risk to our industry and Australian economy is in the billions.
"This is a massive imbalance, particularly when someone has deliberately made a false declaration.
"Increasing penalties and the risk of being caught will make travellers more cautious."
