Farm Online

Buy From The Bush among organisations raising awareness of foot and mouth disease

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
July 17 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Qantas spokesperson confirmed the carrier was unaware of the Buy From The Bush's offer. File picture

POPULAR online charity Buy From The Bush is leading a wave of organisations helping create mainstream awareness of biosecurity risks.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.