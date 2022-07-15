Another mainstream Australian food company is investing in plant-based products in direct competition to their own traditional brands.
Major poultry producer Baiada (Steggles, Lilydale) has launched range of frozen meals and snacks called Greens and Goodness made from a pea-based protein.
The NSW-headquartered company has joined other Australian food makers who are seen to be having a bet each way.
Australia's oldest dairy co-operative, Norco, has joined with Eden Brew to produce fake milk, made in a laboratory.
Dairy processor and farmer Noumi (Freedom Foods) was one of the first to enter the market with popular almond and soy "milk" products.
Tattarang's Harvest Road, owned by billionaire Andrew Forrest, has invested in plant based meat producer ProForm Foods.
Hungry Jack's Jack Cowin is a major backer of one of the nation's biggest fake meat producers in v2food.
Now it's Baiada's turn.
The company says it is "responding to Australia's growing appetite for plant-based products"
It has added to its Greens & Goodness range, being supplied to Woolworths, includes Golden Crumbed Garlic amd Herb Schnitzel, Golden Tempura Nuggets, Saucy Garlic and Parsley Kievs and Spicy Bombay Tenders.
Baiada says 70 per cent of Australian households vary their sources of protein for each meal.
"Greens & Goodness developed a new frozen range of plant-based meals and snacks to further improve convenience for consumers of plant-based food, looking to try a new protein source that offers nutritional benefits, tastes great and is healthy and satisfying," the company said.
Baiada says its pea-based products offer an improved taste, flavour, texture and nutrition.
A survey of 2000 Australian consumers conducted by Baiada found one-in-four households now include at least one vegetarian, vegan or meat reducer, representing nearly $26 billion in household consumer spending.
While existing plant-based protein offerings focus on wellness, research suggests that consumers are looking for greater convenience and improved taste and texture from current plant-based offerings.
The company said peas are one of the most environmentally sustainable sources of protein and have a lower carbon footprint and water usage compared to other common protein sources.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
