Australia gives Indonesia 1 million FMD vaccines

AUSTRALIA will give Indonesia one million foot and mouth disease vaccines to help stem the country's outbreak, as part of a $1.5-million support package.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, who made the announcement in Indonesia, said Australia had secured one million vaccines, which will be delivered to Indonesia in early August.
However, it's unclear if the vaccines came from Australia's stockpile, or were sourced from the global market.
Australia will also provide $500,000 to Meat & Livestock Australia for an industry partnership, to provide training to Indonesia feedlots around the management of FMD.
"Our approach to managing foot and mouth is two pronged - we are taking a range of tough measures at home, and we are working with our friends in Indonesia," Mr Watt said.
"Whatever Indonesia considers necessary, we will give due consideration to, because it's in both our interests to get this outbreak under control."
After meeting with his Indonesia counterpart, Mr Watt said he was pleased with the steps the country was taking to fight the disease.
Indonesia's vaccination program is focused on support for the small-holder farming sector, which makes up around 90 per cent of Indonesia's cattle industry.
Australia has already provided 435,000 Lumpy Skin Disease vaccine doses, which are currently being distributed to affected Indonesia provinces.
On his return to Australia, Mr Watt said he was identified as a high-risk passenger under the new biosecurity protocols.
"I was asked a series of questions about where I had been in Indonesia, where I had been on a farm, whether I had had any contact with livestock," Mr Watt said.
"Even though I said no, because I didn't [go on a farm], my shoes were taken away and cleaned, my bag was examined, detector dogs came and sniffed me, my luggage, all those kind of things."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
