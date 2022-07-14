Farm Online
Home/Politics

Australia gives Indonesia 1 million FMD vaccines

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated July 14 2022 - 11:38pm, first published 11:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNITED FIGHT: Agriculture Minister Murray Watt meets with Indonesia Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

AUSTRALIA will give Indonesia one million foot and mouth disease vaccines to help stem the country's outbreak, as part of a $1.5-million support package.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.