The hot demand for caravans and camper trailers rivals the trend for cars and farm machinery.
Now Australia's internal borders are all open again post-pandemic, grey nomads are being joined on the road by many new travelers.
Still a bit gun-shy about international travel, families of all ages have been snapping up new and used caravans to take overdue holidays.
A range of unused caravans and camper trailers are going up for auction on Monday which are expected to sell for more than their retail price.
It is the same trend as late model passenger vehicles, with models selling for more than retail alongside heavy equipment and boats.
Caravans and camper trailers are just the latest to succumb to the issue of strong demand with no supply.
"Demand for recreational assets is sky high at the moment due to the rippling effects of COVID-19 and businesses not having enough stock on hand," Lloyds Auctions chief operations officer Lee Hames said.
Lloyds have been inundated with customers after recent trade shows showcasing stock on offer that had lengthy waiting periods where not even demo or showroom offers were presented for purchase.
"We have seen this trend occur at auction recently in brand new model cars, some even selling more than retail such as a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette selling for $255,000 when they normally retail for $160,000 and now, we are seeing this trend with caravans and camper trailers too," Mr Hames said.
"Not only have we seen it on the used vehicle market but also heavy machinery where wait times become longer and longer, usually a minimum of 12 months and some up to 2 years or more."
Lloyds Auctions are seeing a rise for demand throughout all their major auctions including passenger vehicles, heavy equipment, transport vehicles, campervans and trailers alongside boating and marine assets which is driving up prices across the board.
Lloyds are holding a caravans and camper trailers auction pn Monday consisting of new prototypes, unused display stock and minor warranty returns of MDC stock.
Prototypes on offer include 2022 model off-road caravans and camper trailers, majority of them being the latest models.
Visit www.lloydsauctions.com.au for more information.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
