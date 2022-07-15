Farm Online
SOLD: Southern Riverina properties total nearly 25,000 acres

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
Updated July 15 2022 - 5:14am, first published 4:42am
Ian and Camilla Shippen have bought another big chunk of country totalling 9921 hectares or 24,516 acres yesterday for $16 million, the equivalent of $652 an acre.

