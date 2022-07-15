Ian and Camilla Shippen have bought another big chunk of country totalling 9921 hectares or 24,516 acres yesterday for $16 million, the equivalent of $652 an acre.
The family operates Banyandah Pastoral, known for its merino enterprise at Moulamein in the NSW southern Riverina.
Rhyola and Inverness are two southern Riverina grazing properties with a very handy parcel of irrigated cropping land 65 kilometres north-west of Deniliquin.
Ahead of the auction, Elders Riverina agent Matt Horne said the pair were likely to reach more than $17 million.
The six registered bidders were slow to get started, he said, but agents were pleased with the $16m price.
"Since we set out to market the property, we've seen two or three interest rate rises," Mr Horne said.
"We've seen a softening in livestock prices and the media seems to be writing about foot and mouth, which has got a few people a little bit nervous as well.
"I think it made an element of the market more cautious."
There was no particular group that was affected, he said, but farm balance sheets remained strong and farmers were confident that land remained a good investment choice.
"I think we all are very much in the opinion that land prices have appreciated significantly over the last 24 to 48 months and you know the million dollar question is, 'Can it continue with the trajectory that it's been on?'," he said.
"At some stage. I think we're all very much aware that there will be some levelling off in the market.
"We'll need to take a breather, but I'm not convinced that it's going to reset.
"We just might find that, instead of having, eight or 10 or 12 people competing at auctions we might be back to two or three or four."
Mr Horne said none of the bidders were corporate buyers but that Elders had not targeted that portion of the market, believing it was more likely to be purchased by a large family business.
In 2021 the Shippen family secured a slice of the 3353ha Woorndoo aggregation near Lake Bolac, which was sold for $70 million.
In 2018, they also purchased the 5900ha Western Victorian grazing property, Mt Fyans, in a deal reportedly worth $37 million.
The newly-acquired Rhyola and Inverness is a high-yielding breeding and fattening operation that has been running 500 cows and calves plus 3500 ewes and lambs during the last two years.
Some breeding heifers aside, the calves were sold at 400-500kg, mostly to feedlots.
The livestock enterprise has been well supported by home-grown feed, thanks to Rhyola's 160ha of laser-levelled flood irrigation land fed by Billabong Creek that supplements the district's 367-millimetre average rainfall.
Mr Horne said although the irrigation area mostly grew pasture, grazing cereals and fodder, it would also be suitable for summer crops like cotton, corn, tomatoes, sorghum, and millet, or winter cash crops, including wheat, barley and canola.
Last September, 100ha of lucerne was sown on Inverness, which Mr Horne said would be a valuable feed source.
"The ability to produce hay or silage for use in deficient seasons adds security to the overall operation," the agent said.
The versatility of the aggregation stemmed from its soils, too. Lighter country to the south including undulating sandy loam rises provide early feed options, while the ability of the creek country to hold moisture is valuable later in the season.
The aggregation offers practical infrastructure, too.
Rhyola has a three-bedroom home, two cottages, four-stand shearing shed with steel yards, shearers' quarters, shedding and a large set of steel cattle yards with drafting and loading facilities.
Inverness also has a three-bedroom home, additional guest or staff accommodation, workshop or garage, machinery sheds and steel cattle yards.
The infrastructure on Inverness is supported by a solar-into-battery power supply with hardwired generator back-up.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
