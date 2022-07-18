Farmers urged to keep lone trees as koala 'overnight motel'

FARMERS have been urged to think twice before cutting down lone paddocks trees, which serve as "overnight motel" for local koalas.
A study by the University of Sydney has shed light on the important role lone paddock trees play for koala populations, particularly as their habit becomes more fragmented because of land clearing.
The study found trees in fields were often nitrogen-rich and were sought out by koalas as they travelled across the landscape.
They also provide shelter from dogs, motor vehicles and livestock.
The UOS study GPS-tracked 23 koalas within an agricultural landscape on the Liverpool Plains near Gunnedah, northwest NSW, to determine why they would return to the same trees or groups of trees.
Associate Professor Matthew Crowther said koalas spent more time in trees with high leaf nitrogen, as well as in large trees, which they used for shelter.
"To protect koalas, farmers should preserve these trees, particularly the older ones which are larger and supply shelter from the shade during the day," he said.
"Farmers can also help koalas by keeping cattle out of tree regrowth areas and planting more trees on their properties."
Prof Crowther said most farmers had a general affection for koalas and keeping lone paddock trees were a small but important way farmers could help local populations, while still maintaining agricultural operations.
"Koalas are being used as a political pawn and it's often portrayed as farmers versus koalas, which is not true," he said.
"It's usually politicians versus politicians with koalas as a pawn in between."
Liverpool Plains farmer Robert Friend said he was yet to come across a farmer that doesn't like koalas.
"Lone trees can be great as an overnight camp if a koala has to go from one clump to another clump," Mr Friend said.
"Rather than going across bare ground the whole distance, there like a staging post or an overnight motel for a koala."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
