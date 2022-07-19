Farm Online
Home/Property

Fat lambs, shedded sheep, crops or horses at Wangaratta

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
July 19 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With new fencing, new pastures, water supply and plenty of fertiliser, a handy-sized property only 15 minutes from Wangaratta in northern Victoria is for sale at $2.45 million.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marian Macdonald

Marian Macdonald

National rural property writer

Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.