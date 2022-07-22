Price discovery in growers' control

Farm Online
Growers' offers can influence price discovery of grains

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
July 22 2022 - 11:00pm
In terms of Australian dollars a tonne, Chicago Board of Trade spot wheat futures lost almost A$56/t last week to close Friday night Australian time at A$422/t. This compares to the highs made in May of A$673/t.

