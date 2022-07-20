Farm Online
Home/Beef

Foot and mouth disease fragments detected in Melbourne CBD

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated July 20 2022 - 7:16am, first published 3:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What is foot and mouth disease and why is a concern to Australia?

VIRAL fragments of foot and mouth disease have been discovered in pork products for sale in the Melbourne CBD, while several other pork products tested positive for African swine fever fragments.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.